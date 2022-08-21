شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن تكنولوجيا: LinkedIn يكشف عن 20 دورة تعليمية مجانية لمستخدمى منصته والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - كشفت منصة LinkedIn عن قائمة بأكثر 20 دورة تعليمية خلال النصف الأول من عام 2022، والتى تستهدف العديد من المجالات المختلفة التى من شأنها مساعدة المستخدمين، حيث يمكن الوصول إلى كل هذه الدورات بشكل مجاني، وهي متاحة حتى نهاية الشهر الجاري بحسب المنصة.
وقالت المنصة عبر موقعها الرسمي أن هناك أكثر من 7 ملايين شخص هذا العام تمكنوا من الوصول إلى هذه الدروات، والتي تغطي كل شيء بدءًا من تحسين الاتصال وإدارة المشاريع والترميز والبرمجة وادارة البيانات.
وفيما يلى قائمة الدورات التى كشفت عنها LinkedIn كما يلى:
- Goal Setting: Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) with Jessie Withers-
- Excel Essential Training (Office 365/Microsoft 365) with Dennis Taylor-
- Interpersonal Communication with Dorie Clark-
- Cultivating a Growth Mindset with Gemma Leigh Roberts-
- Project Management Foundations with Bonnie Biafore-
- Using Questions to Foster Critical Thinking and Curiosity with Joshua Miller-
- Essentials of Team Collaboration with Dana Brownlee-
- Unconscious Bias with Stacey Gordon-
- Learning Python with Joe Marini-
- Communicating with Confidence with Jeff Ansell-
- Speaking Confidently and Effectively with Pete Mockaitis-
- Learning the OWASP Top 10 with Caroline Wong-
- Power BI Essential Training with Gini von Courter-
- Strategic Thinking with Dorie Clark-
- SQL Essential Training with Bill Weinman-
- Developing Your Emotional Intelligence with Gemma Leigh Roberts-
- Communication Foundations with Brenda Bailey-Hughes and Tatiana Kolovou-
- Agile Foundations with Doug Rose-
- Digital Marketing Foundations with Brad Batesole-
- Critical Thinking with Mike Figliuolo-