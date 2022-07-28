إليكم قائمة المرشحين لجوائز MTV VMAs لعام 2022

بيروت - سلوى ياسين - متابعة بتجــرد: أعلنت مجموعة MTV عن قائمة ترشيحات جوائز موسيقى الفيديو VMAs لعام 2022، الذي سيقام في ولاية نيو جيرسي الأمريكية في 28 أغسطس/ آب 2022 المقبل.

وجاءت حصة الأسد من نصيب كل من جاك هارلو وكيندريك لامار وليل ناز إكس بـ 7 ترشيحات لكل منهم، ومن ثم دوجا كات وهاري ستايلز بـ 6 ترشيحات، وبيلي إيليش ودريك ودوا ليبا وإد شيران وتايلور سويفت وذا ويكند بـ 5 ترشيحات.

وهذه القائمة الكاملة لمرشحي MTV’s VMA 2022 :

أفضل فيديو لهذا العام:

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

أفضل فنان لهذا العام:

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Drake – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

أفضل أغنية لهذا العام

Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

أفضل فنان صاعد لهذا العام

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

أفضل عرض لهذا العام

September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” – Warner Records

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK

February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

أفضل تعاون

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

أفضل أغنية موسيقى بوب

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records

أفضل أغنية موسيقى هيب هوب

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

أفضل أغنية موسيقى روك

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records

Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records

Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records

أفضل أغنية موسيقى بديلة

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records

Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “G R O W” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

أفضل أغنية لاتينية

Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas Entertainment

Becky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records

Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

أفضل أغنية R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW

Chlöe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R. – “For Anyone” – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records

أفضل K-POP

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY – “LOCO” – JYP Entertainment

LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

SEVENTEEN – “HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids – “MANIAC” – JYP Entertainment

TWICE – “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment

أفضل فيديو من أجل الخير

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell” – Dirty Hit

Stromae – “Fils de joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

أفضل عرض METAVERSE

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

أفضل فيديو طويل

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

أفضل تصوير سينمائي

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam” – Epic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

أفضل إخراج

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

أفضل إخراج فني

Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves – “simple times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

أفضل مؤثرات بصرية

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

أفضل عروض رقص

BTS – “Permission to Dance” – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

أفضل مونتاج

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records