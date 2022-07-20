شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن أغنية Late Night Talking لـ هارى ستايز تحقق 13مليون مشاهدة وإعجاب والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - تمكنت أغنية Late Night Talking لـ المغنى البريطاني هارى ستايلز من تحقيق أكثر من 13 مليون مشاهدة وتقترب من تحقيق مليون إعجاب منذ طرحها يوم 13 يوليو الجارى على القناة الرسمية للمغنى على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية:

Things haven’t been quite the same,

There’s a haze on the horizon babe,

It’s only been a couple of days and I miss you,

Mmm yeah,

When nothing really goes to plan,

You stub your toe, or break your camera,

I’ll do everything I can to help you through,

If you’re feeling down,

I just wanna make you happier baby,

Wish I was around,

I just wanna make you happier baby,

We’ve been doing all this late night talking,

About anything you want until the morning,

Now you’re in my life,

I can’t get you off my mind,

I’ve never been a fan of change,

But I’d follow you to any place,

If it’s Hollywood or Bishopsgate, I’m coming too,

If you’re feeling down,

I just want to make you happier baby,

Wish I was around,

I just wanna make you happier baby,

We’ve been doing all this late night talking,

About anything you want until the morning,

Now you’re in my life,

I can’t get you off my mind,

Can’t get you off my mind,

Can’t get you off my mind,

I won’t even try,

To get you off my mind,

Get you off my mind,

We’ve been doing all this late night talking,

About anything you want until the morning,

Now you’re in my life,

I can’t get you off my mind,

Can’t get you off my mind,

(All this late night talking),

Can’t get you off my mind,

(All this late night talking),

I won’t even try,

(All this late night talking),

Can’t get you off my,

(All this late night talking),