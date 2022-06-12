شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن اعرف أحدث أغانى جونى ديب وجيف بيك قبل طرح ألبومهما الجديد يوليو المقبل.. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرح الثنائى الممثل العالمى جونى ديب وعازف الجيتار جيف بيك أغنيتهم الجديدة This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr من خلال القناة الرسمية لـ عازف الجيتار، وذلك بعد ان قاموا بـ غنائها لأول مرة في الحفلة التي ظهر فيها ديب كـ ضيف شرف في شيفيلد.

على أن يطرح الثنائى ألبومهما الجديد "18" يوم 15 يوليو المقبل، الذى يصادف نفس تاريخ حفلتهم الجديدة التي سيظهر فيها ديب كـ ضيف شرف خلال مهرجان مونترو للجاز مع عازف الجيتار جيف بيك.



جونى ديب وجيف بيك

وهذه كلمات الأغنية:

This is a song for Miss Hedy Lamarr

Erased by the same world that made her a star

Spun out of beauty, trapped by its web

She's a perfect cocoon, entwined in gold thread

The beauty a spectacle, the thoughts too pure

The light of her being, her exotic allure

Was torn at the seams for daring to dream

It's so hard to speak when you're frozen in scream

Yes, it's all what it seems

Feels like a dream

Well it's life, and it's death

[?] like baby's breath

I don't believe

I don't believe

Humans anymore

I don't believe

I can't believe

I won't believe

Humans anymore

It's so hard to talk when no one will hear

And everyone stares as you quiver and fear

It's shameful, shameless, painful, painless

This song's for you, Miss Hedy Lamarr

How bright you light those lost white knights

So long ago, so far away

Feels like a dream or a

Cosmic fiasco

I don't believe

I don't believe

I don't believe

Humans anymore

I don't believe

I can't believe

I won't believe

Humans anymore

Not anymore

Stripped of belief

A thief is a thief

Who's gonna stand up

To give you relief

Of all dispossessed

It's so hard to digest

You've no right to sit down

If you're nobody's guest