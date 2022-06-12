- 1/2
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن اعرف أحدث أغانى جونى ديب وجيف بيك قبل طرح ألبومهما الجديد يوليو المقبل.. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرح الثنائى الممثل العالمى جونى ديب وعازف الجيتار جيف بيك أغنيتهم الجديدة This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr من خلال القناة الرسمية لـ عازف الجيتار، وذلك بعد ان قاموا بـ غنائها لأول مرة في الحفلة التي ظهر فيها ديب كـ ضيف شرف في شيفيلد.
على أن يطرح الثنائى ألبومهما الجديد "18" يوم 15 يوليو المقبل، الذى يصادف نفس تاريخ حفلتهم الجديدة التي سيظهر فيها ديب كـ ضيف شرف خلال مهرجان مونترو للجاز مع عازف الجيتار جيف بيك.
جونى ديب وجيف بيك
وهذه كلمات الأغنية:
This is a song for Miss Hedy Lamarr
Erased by the same world that made her a star
Spun out of beauty, trapped by its web
She's a perfect cocoon, entwined in gold thread
The beauty a spectacle, the thoughts too pure
The light of her being, her exotic allure
Was torn at the seams for daring to dream
It's so hard to speak when you're frozen in scream
Yes, it's all what it seems
Feels like a dream
Well it's life, and it's death
[?] like baby's breath
I don't believe
I don't believe
Humans anymore
I don't believe
I can't believe
I won't believe
Humans anymore
It's so hard to talk when no one will hear
And everyone stares as you quiver and fear
It's shameful, shameless, painful, painless
This song's for you, Miss Hedy Lamarr
How bright you light those lost white knights
So long ago, so far away
Feels like a dream or a
Cosmic fiasco
I don't believe
I don't believe
I don't believe
Humans anymore
I don't believe
I can't believe
I won't believe
Humans anymore
Not anymore
Stripped of belief
A thief is a thief
Who's gonna stand up
To give you relief
Of all dispossessed
It's so hard to digest
You've no right to sit down
If you're nobody's guest