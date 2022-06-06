شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Supermodel أحدث أغانى فرقة الروك الإيطالية Måneskin.. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت فرقة الروك الإيطالية Måneskin أغنيتهم الجديدة SUPERMODEL من خلال قناتهم الرسمية على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وحازت الأغنية على أكثر من 187 ألف إعجاب، وذلك منذ طرحها يوم 31 مايو الماضى.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

Alone at parties in a deadly silhouette

She loves the cocaine, but cocaine don't love her back

When she's upset she talks to Maury and takes deep breaths

She's a 90s supermodel, oh-oh-oh

Way back in high school, when she was a good Christian

I used to know her, but she's got a new best friend

A drag queen named The Virgin Mary takes confessions

She's a 90s supermodel

Yeah, she's a monster, my compliments

If you wanna love her, just deal with that

She'll never love you, more than money and cigarettes

Every night's a heartbreak

Hey, don't think about it

Hey, just let it go

'Cause her boyfriend is the rock 'n ' roll

Savor every moment 'til she has to go

'Cause her boyfriend is the rock 'n' roll

Alone at parties, she's working around the clock

When you're not looking, she's stealing your Basquiat

Low waisted pants on OnlyFans, I'd pay for that

She's a 90s supermodel

Yeah, she's a monster, my compliments

If you wanna love her, just deal with that

She'll never love you, you just look a bit like her dad

Every night's a heartbreak

Hey, don't think about it

Hey, just let it go

'Cause her boyfriend is the rock 'n' roll

Savor every moment, 'til she has to go

'Cause her boyfriend is the rock 'n' roll

She's a 90s supermodel, oh, oh, oh

She's a 90s supermodel, oh, oh, oh

Okay