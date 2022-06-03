شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Potion أحدث تعاون بين كالفين هاريس ودوا ليبا و Young Thug.. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرح الثلاثى كالفين هاريس ودوا ليبا و Young Thugأغنيتهم الجديدة Potion، من خلال القناة الرسمية لـ المغنى الأيسلندي كالفين هاريس، وحازت الأغنية على أكثر من 181 الف إعجاب، وذلك بعد طرحها يوم 27 مايو الماضى.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية:

In the whip on a Tuesday night got the music high

And you by my side sideTop down and the moon is highAnd the mood is right

And you by my side side

Late night conversations

Electric emotionsSprinkled with a little bit of sex

And it’s a potion

Late night bodies achingMental stimulationSprinkled with a little bit of sex appeal

And its a moment

I been catching love off a back-boardRunning from your love that’s what this track for

Fuckin every bitch and never tell ‘em noI’m pushin p they black and white an oreoI been catching love off a back-boardRunning from your love that’s what this track for

Buying n****s bitches from the corner storeThug why you wanna do that I don’t need this love

Ball like LeBron James in the finalsWe 14-hundred just like a minorI’m yelling ‘Free Big Meech’ with designers15 million hoes cause I’m undecidedI’m kicking shit karate ohhhhI’m serving bricks in somebody hoodFucked a bitch catch a charlie ohhhhGucci flip flops and joggers ooohhh

In the whip on a Tuesday night got the music high

And you by my side sideTop down and the moon is highAnd the mood is right

And you by my side side

Late night conversations Electric emotionsSprinkled with a little bit of sex

And it’s a potion

Late night bodies achingMental stimulationSprinkled with a little bit of sex appeal

And its a moment

Feeling fly tonight, yeah... yeahGoing with the motherf******g vibe... yeahIt’s going down tonight, oh yeahDon’t you leave don’t you move, bada bing bada boom bout you

Late night conversations Electric emotionsSprinkled with a little bit of sex

And it’s a potion

Late night bodies achingMental stimulationSprinkled with a little bit of sex appeal

And its a moment

Sprinkled with a little bit of sexAnd it’s a potionSprinkled with a little bit of sex appeal

And its a moment