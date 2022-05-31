شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن I Ain’t Worried أحدث أغانى OneRepublic من فيلم Top Gun: Maverick.. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت فرقة الروك الأمريكية OneRepublic أحدث أغانيها I Ain’t Worried من الفيلم المنتظر الجديد Top Gun: Maverick، وذلك من خلال الحساب الرسمي للفرقة على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب.

وظهر بالفيديو كليب الخاص بالأغنية، مجموعة من اللقطات المشوقة من الفيلم الجديد الذى يقوم ببطولته الممثل العالى توم كروز، العمل الذى وصل دور العرض يوم 26 مايو الجارى حول العالم.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية:

i don’t know what you’ve been told

but time is running out no need to take it slow

im stepping to you toe to toe

i should be scared honey maybe so

but i aint worried bout it right now (right now)

keeping dreams alive, 1999, heroes

i aint worried bout it right now (right now)

swimmin in the floods, dancing on the clouds, below

i aint worried bout it

i aint worried bout it

I don’t know what you’ve been told

but time is running out so spend it like its gold

im living like I’m 9 zeros

got no regrets even when I’m broke

yeah

im at my best when i got something

im wanting to steal

way too busy for them problems

and problems to feel (yeah yeah)

no stressing just obsessin with sealin the deal

ill take it in and let it go

but i aint worried bout it right now (right now)

keeping dreams alive, 1999, heroes

i aint worried bout it right now (right now)

swimmin in the floods, dancing on the clouds, below

i aint worried bout it

i aint worried bout it

oooooooooo

i aint worried

oooooooo

oh no no

i aint worried bout it right now (right now)

keeping dreams alive, 1999, heroes

i aint worried bout it right now (right now)

swimmin in the floods, dancing on the clouds, below

i aint worried bout it

i aint worried bout it

i aint worried bout it