شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Too Precious أحدث أغانى إم بيهولد .. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت المغنية الأمريكية إم بيهولد أحدث أغانيها Too Precious من خلال قناتها الرسيمة على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وذلك منذ يوم 20 مايو الجارى، وحاز الفيديو على إعجاب عدد كبير من متابعى المغنية، حيث وصل عدد الإعجابات على الفيديو إلى أكثر من 17 ألف إعجاب.
كلمات الأغنية:
I’ve got my own idea of fun
Don’t need to get drunk at the club And start kissing strangers
Don’t like the danger
I like to stay at home at night
You think it’s lame but I’m alright Don’t need your two cents
On my life events
And maybe we’d be friends
But it’s too hard
When I can’t blend into your world Not that kind of girl
Cuz according to you I’m too precious You’re wishin that I was more reckless You’re wishin that I would smoke til I’m high Play with the guys, regret this
You’re wishin that I was more trouble Sorry for being a struggle
I do what I want and I don’t fit your type Sorry I can’t be a person you like
I never wanted to offend
Do what you want I can’t pretend That I’m a rebel
Not on your level
I need control inside my head Cuz if it’s gone I’m dead
And I could try to forget it but you just don’t get it yourself
And maybe we’d be friends
But it’s too hard
When I can’t blend into your world Not that kind of girl
Cuz according to you I’m too precious You’re wishin that I was more reckless You’re wishin that I would smoke til I’m high Play with the guys, regret this
You’re wishin that I was more trouble Sorry for being a struggle
I do what I want and I don’t fit your type Sorry I can’t be a person you like
I guess that you need your escape But I’ll stay here
I don’t need to disappear
Between what’s real and what is fake You stress me out
Cuz according to you I’m too precious, precious You’re wishin that I was more reckless, reckless
But you’re following the crowd Sorry to let you down
Cuz according to you I’m too precious You’re wishin that I was more reckless You’re wishin that I would smoke til I’m high Play with the guys, regret this
You’re wishin that I was more trouble
Sorry for being a struggle
I do what I want and I don’t fit your type Sorry I can’t be a person you like
Ba da ba da ba da ba da