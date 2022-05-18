شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن 4 ملايين إعجاب لـ أغنية هارى ستايلز الجديدة As It Was .. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - تواصل أغنية المغنى البريطاني هاري ستايلز، التي طرحت تحت اسم As It Was، تحقيق المشاهدات المرتفعة، حيث وصلت إلى 121 مليون مشاهدة من خلال القناة الرسمية للمغنى على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، بـ جانب حصولها على أكثر من 4 ملايين إعجاب.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية:

Holding me back,

Gravity’s holding me back,

I want you to hold out the palm of your hand,

Why don’t we leave it at that?,

Nothing to say,

When everything gets in the way,

Seems you cannot be replaced,

And I’m the one who will stay,

Ooh,

In this world,

It’s just us,

You know it’s not the same as it was,

In this world,

It’s just us,

You know it’s not the same as it was,

As it was,

As it was,

You know it’s not the same,

Answer the phone,

“Harry, you’re no good alone,

Why are you sitting at home on the floor?,

What kind of pills are you on?”,

Ringing the bell,

And nobody’s coming to help,

Your daddy lives by himself,

He just wants to know that you’re well,

Ooh,

In this world,

It’s just us,

You know it’s not the same as it was,

In this world,

It’s just us,

You know it’s not the same as it was,

As it was,

As it was,

You know it’s not the same,

Go home,

Get ahead,

Light speed internet,

I don’t want to talk about the way that it was,

Leave America,

Two kids follow her,

I don’t want to talk about who’s doing it first,

(Hey!),

As it was,

You know it’s not the same as it was,

As it was,

As it was,