شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن N95 أحدث أغانى مغنى الراب الجديد كندريك لامار .. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرح مغنى الراب الأمريكي كندريك لامار أغنيته الجديدة N95، على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وحصلت الأغنية على أكثرمن 603 ألف إعجاب، وذلك منذ طرحها يوم 14 مايو الجارى.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

Hello, new world, all the boys and girls

I got some true stories to tell

You're back outside, but they still lied

Woah-oh-oh-oh (Yeah)

Take off the foo-foo, take off the clout chase, take off the Wi-Fi

Take off the money phone, take off the car loan, take off the flex and the white lies

Take off the weird-ass jewelry, I'ma take ten steps, then I'm taking off top five

Take off them fabricate streams and them microwave memes, it's a real world outside (Take that shit off)

Take off your idols, take off the runway, I take off to Cairo (Take that shit off)

Take off to Saint-Tropez, five-day stay, take a quarter mill', hell, if I know (Take that shit off)

Take off the false flag, take off perception, take off the cop with the eye patch (Take that shit off)

Take off the unloyal, take off the unsure, take off decisions I lack (Take it off)

Take off the fake deep, take off the fake woke, take off the I'm broke, I care (Take it off)

Take off the gossip, take off the new logic, that if I'm rich, I'm rare (Take it off)

Take off the Chanel, take off the Dolce, take off the Birkin bag

(Take it off)

Take all that designer bullshit off and what do you have?

Huh, huh, uh, you ugly as fuck (You out of pocket)

Huh, two ATMs (Hah, hah, hah, hah)

You steppin' or what? (You out of pocket, huh)

Who you think they talkin' 'bout?

Talkin' 'bout us (You out of pocket—shoot, shoot, shoot)

Who you think they copy off?

Copy off us (Get back in pocket)

The world in a panic, the women is stranded, the men on a run

The prophets abandoned, the Lord take advantage, the market is crashin', the industry wants

Niggas and bitches to sleep in a box while they makin' a mockery followin' us

This ain't Monopoly, watchin' for love, this ain't monogamy, y'all gettin' fucked

Jumping in a what the hell is that? I gotta relax when I feel (Huh, facts)

All of my descendants, they come in my sleep and say I am too real (Huh, facts)

I'm done with the sensitive, taking it personal, done with the black and the white, the wrong and the right

You hoping for change and clericals, I know the feelings that came with burial cries (Bitch)

Huh, huh, uh, you ugly as fuck (You out of pocket)

Huh, two ATMs (Hah, hah, hah, hah)

You steppin' or what? (You out of pocket, huh)

Who you think they talkin' 'bout?

Talkin' 'bout us (You out of pocket—shoot, shoot, shoot)

Who you think they copy off?

Copy off us (Get back in pocket)

Serving up a look, dancing in the drought

Hello to the big stepper, never losing count

Venting in the safe house, venting in the safe house

Can I vent all my truth? I got nothing to lose

I've got problems and pools I can swim in my faith

Camera's moving whenever I'm moving, the family suing whatever I make

Murder is stacking, the president acting, the government taxing my funds in the bank

Homies attracting the feds when I'm bracking, look at my reaction, my pupils on skates (Hold up, hold up)

Let's think about this for a second (Let's go)

Tell me what you would do for aesthetic (Let's go)

Would you sell your soul on credit? (Let's go)

Would you sell your bro for leverage? (Let's go)

Where the hypocrites at?

What community feel they the only ones relevant? (Woah)

Where the hypocrites at?

What community field, they the only ones relevant (Woah)

(Huh, uh, huh)

You outta pocket, yeah, you outta pocket (This shit hard)

You entertain the mediocre, need to stop it (This shit hard)

You entertainin' old friends when they toxic (This shit hard)

What's your life like? Bullshit and gossip (This shit hard)

What the fuck is cancel culture, dog?

Say what I want about you niggas, I'm like Oprah, dog

I treat you crackers like I'm Jigga, watch, I own it all

Oh, you worried 'bout a critic? That ain't protocol