تايلور سويفت تفوز بجائزة Top Country Artist بحفل البيلبورد

القاهرة - سامية سيد - نالت النجمة تايلور سويفت بجائزة Top Billboard 200 Artist وجائزة Top Country Artist وTop Country Female Artist وTop Country Album.
وكانت تايلور سويفت قد طرحت مع المغنى العالمى إيد شيران أغنية جديدة بعنوان The Joker And The Queen.
وتقول كلمات الأغنية:
How was I to know
It’s a crazy thing
I showed you my hand
And you still let me win
And who was I to say
That this was meant to be?
The road that was broken
Brought us together
And I know
You could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts
That would give you a diamond ring
When I fold
You see the best in me
The joker and the queen
I’ve been played before
If you hadn’t guessed
So I kept my cards closed
To my foolproof vest
But you called my bluff
And saw through all my tells
And then you went all in
And we left together
And I know
You think that what makes a king
Is gold
A palace and diamond rings
When I fold
You see the best in me
The joker and the queen
And I know
You could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts
That would give you a diamond ring
When I folded
You saw the best in me
The joker and the queen
The joker and the queen