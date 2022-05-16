فن ومشاهير

تايلور سويفت تفوز بجائزة Top Country Artist بحفل البيلبورد

القاهرة - سامية سيد - نالت النجمة تايلور سويفت بجائزة Top Billboard 200 Artist وجائزة Top Country Artist وTop Country Female Artist وTop Country Album.

وكانت تايلور سويفت قد طرحت مع المغنى العالمى إيد شيران أغنية جديدة بعنوان The Joker And The Queen.

 

وتقول كلمات الأغنية:

 

How was I to know

 

It’s a crazy thing

 

I showed you my hand

 

And you still let me win

 

And who was I to say

 

That this was meant to be?

 

The road that was broken

 

Brought us together

 

And I know

 

You could fall for a thousand kings

 

And hearts

 

That would give you a diamond ring

 

When I fold

 

You see the best in me

 

The joker and the queen

 

I’ve been played before

 

If you hadn’t guessed

 

So I kept my cards closed

 

To my foolproof vest

 

But you called my bluff

 

And saw through all my tells

 

And then you went all in

 

And we left together

 

And I know

 

You think that what makes a king

 

Is gold

 

A palace and diamond rings

 

When I fold

 

You see the best in me

 

The joker and the queen

 

And I know

 

You could fall for a thousand kings

 

And hearts

 

That would give you a diamond ring

 

When I folded

 

You saw the best in me

 

The joker and the queen

 

The joker and the queen

محررة صحفية خريجة إعلام قسم صحافة, أحرر أخبار وتقارير من السوشيال ميديا والتوك شو أدرك حجم الإشاعات المنتشرة في الإعلام الجديد، لذا فإن عملي أشبه بالمحقق أبحث أدقق أتتبع جميع الروابط لأصل إلى ما أطمئن إلى أنه الحقيقة

