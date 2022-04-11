شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Out of Time أحدث أغانى The Weekend على يوتيوب.. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرح المغنى الكندى The Weekend اغنيته الجديدة Out of Time، منذ يوم 5 أبريل الجارى على قناته الرسمية على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وحققت الأغنية مشاهدات تخطت الـ 14 مليون مشاهدة، وحصلت على أكثر من 804 آلاف إعجاب.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية:
-verse 1-
The last few months I’ve been working on me, baby
There’s so much trauma in my life
I’ve been so cold to the ones who loved me, baby
I look back now and I realize
-pre chorus-
I remember when I held you
You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay
And I regret I didn’t tell you
Now I can’t keep you from loving him
You made up your mind
-chorus-
Say I love you girl, but I’m out of time
Say I’m there for you but I’m out of time
Say that I’ll care for you but I’m out of time
Said I’m too late to make you mine, out of time
-verse 2-
If he mess up just a little
Baby you know my line
If you don’t trust him a little
Then come right back, girl, come right back
Gimme one chance, just a little
Baby I’ll treat you right
And I’ll love you like I should’ve loved you all the time
-pre chorus-
I remember when I held you (held you baby)
You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay (never again baby)
And I regret I didn’t tell you
Now I can’t keep you from loving him
You made up your mind
-chorus-
Say I love you girl, but I’m out of time
Say I’m there for you but I’m out of time
Say that I’ll care for you but I’m out of time
Said I’m too late to make you mine, out of time
-outro-
Ohh singing, out of time
Said I had you to myself
But I’m out of time
Say that I’ll care for you but I’m out of time
But I’m too late to make you mine, out of time
Out of time
Out of time
(Jim Carrey)
Don’t you dare touch that dial
Because like the song says, you are out of time
You’re almost there, but don’t panic
There’s still more music to come
Before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance
Soon you’ll be healed, forgiven and refreshed
Free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame
You may even forget your own name
But before you dwell in that house forever
Here’s 30 minutes of easy listening to some slow tracks
On 103.5 Dawn FM
Listen thru?