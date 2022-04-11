شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Out of Time أحدث أغانى The Weekend على يوتيوب.. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرح المغنى الكندى The Weekend اغنيته الجديدة Out of Time، منذ يوم 5 أبريل الجارى على قناته الرسمية على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وحققت الأغنية مشاهدات تخطت الـ 14 مليون مشاهدة، وحصلت على أكثر من 804 آلاف إعجاب.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية:

-verse 1-

The last few months I’ve been working on me, baby

There’s so much trauma in my life

I’ve been so cold to the ones who loved me, baby

I look back now and I realize

-pre chorus-

I remember when I held you

You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay

And I regret I didn’t tell you

Now I can’t keep you from loving him

You made up your mind

-chorus-

Say I love you girl, but I’m out of time

Say I’m there for you but I’m out of time

Say that I’ll care for you but I’m out of time

Said I’m too late to make you mine, out of time

-verse 2-

If he mess up just a little

Baby you know my line

If you don’t trust him a little

Then come right back, girl, come right back

Gimme one chance, just a little

Baby I’ll treat you right

And I’ll love you like I should’ve loved you all the time

-pre chorus-

I remember when I held you (held you baby)

You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay (never again baby)

And I regret I didn’t tell you

Now I can’t keep you from loving him

You made up your mind

-chorus-

Say I love you girl, but I’m out of time

Say I’m there for you but I’m out of time

Say that I’ll care for you but I’m out of time

Said I’m too late to make you mine, out of time

-outro-

Ohh singing, out of time

Said I had you to myself

But I’m out of time

Say that I’ll care for you but I’m out of time

But I’m too late to make you mine, out of time

Out of time

Out of time

(Jim Carrey)

Don’t you dare touch that dial

Because like the song says, you are out of time

You’re almost there, but don’t panic

There’s still more music to come

Before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance

Soon you’ll be healed, forgiven and refreshed

Free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame

You may even forget your own name

But before you dwell in that house forever

Here’s 30 minutes of easy listening to some slow tracks

On 103.5 Dawn FM

