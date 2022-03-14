شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فريق The Chainsmokers يطرح أحدث أغانيه بعنوان iPad (فيديو) والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرح The Chainsmokers ، فريق الـ دي جي الأمريكي المكون من أندرو تاغارت وأليكس بولن أحدث أغانيه بعنوان Ipad، يوم 11 مارس الجارى، وتخطت مشاهدات الغنية من خلال قناتهم الرسمية على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب المليون مشاهدة، بـ جانب حصولها على أكثر من 57 ألف إعجاب.

كلمات الأغنية :

[Verse 1]

I go through your iPad looking for

Something that I used to have

Guess I finally lost my mind (Lost my mind)

I wish that I could take my number back

Go back to the place we met

Start this up a second time (A second time)

You're living in a past life, twenty-five

All your friends are verified

Acting like they're first in line

I'm looking at your life through cellophane

Hoping things would stay the same

I was always by your side

[Chorus]

And isn't it strange how we're strangers again?

Isn't it strange how we're strangers again?

And now we're strangеrs again

[Drop]

And now we're strangers again

[Verse 2]

You wеre just a downtown socialite

Ship I pass on summer nights

Shadow that I can't define

Turned into a gaslight kerosene

Love that felt like seventeen

Hurt me 'til I feel alive

[Chorus]

I wonder who your friends are, where you go, who you know now?

You play the same card, swear to God, do you call him?

Isn't it strange how we're strangers again?

And now we're strangers again

[Drop]

And now we're strangers again

(Now we're strangers, now we're strangers)

(Now we're strangers, now we're strangers)

You were just a downtown socialite

Ship I pass on summer nights

Shadow that I can't define

Turned into a gaslight kerosene

Love that felt like seventeen

Hurt me 'til I feel alive

[Bridge]

Isn't it strange how we're strangers again?

Now both of us know we were better as friends

When it all, yeah, when it all falls apart

Sometimes you let go, just to know where to start

(I go through your iPad looking for, and now we're)

Something that I used to have

(I go through your iPad looking for, and now we're)

Something that I used to have

(I go through your iPad looking for, and now we're)

Something that I used to have

(I go through your iPad looking for)

And now we're strangers again

[Drop]

Something that I used to have

You were just a downtown socialite

Ship I pass on summer nights

Shadow that I can't define

Turned into a gaslight kerosene

Love that felt like seventeen

Hurt me 'til I feel alive