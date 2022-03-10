شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن أغنية King لـ Florence + The Machine تقترب من 4 ملايين مشاهدة.. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت فرقة الروك Florence + The Machine، أغنيتهم الجديدة King، يوم 28 فبراير الماضى، وحصلت الأغنية الجديدة على مشاهدات تقترب من 4 ملايين مشاهدة، بـ جانب حصول الأغنية على أكثر من 124 ألف إعجاب، وذلك من خلال القناة الرسيمة للفرقة على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب.

وتقول كلمات الأغنية:

We argue in the kitchen about whether to have children

About the world ending and the scale of my ambition

And how much is art really worth

The very thing you’re best at

Is the thing that hurts the most

But you need your rotten heart

Your dazzling pain like diamond rings

You need to go to war to find material to sing

I am no mother, I am no bride, I am King

I need my golden crown of sorrow

My bloody sword to swing

My empty halls to echo with grand self-mythology

I am no mother, I am no bride, I am King

I am no mother, I am no bride, I am King

But a woman is a changeling

Always shifting shape

Just when you think you have it figured out

Something new begins to take

What strange claws are these

Scratching at my skin

I never knew my killer would be coming from within

I am no mother, I am no bride, I am King

I am no mother, I am no bride, I am King

I need my golden crown of sorrow

My bloody sword to swing

I need my empty halls to echo with grand self-mythology

Cos I am no mother, I am no bride, I am King

I am no mother, I am no bride, I am King

I am no mother, I am no bride, I am King

I am no mother, I am no bride, I am King

And I was never as good

as I always thought I was

But I knew how to dress it up

I was never satisfied, it never let me go

Just dragged me by my hair

and back on with the show