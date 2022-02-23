شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب المغنية الكندية المغربية فوزية Puppet يحصد مليونى مشاهدة على يوتيوب والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت المغنية الكندية المغربية فوزية – Faouzia أغنيتها الجديدة Puppet يوم 1 فبراير الجارى على قناتها الرسمية على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وحققت الأغنية مشاهدات تقترب من 2 مليون مشاهدة، بـ جانب حصولها على أكثر من 56 ألف إعجاب.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية:

حرية (Freedom, freedom!)

Goodbye to the one that I once knew

I could never change just to love you

Looked me in my face

Said I was insane

Playing all your little games, games, games

Oh, oh

Tried to dim my flame

I shine brighter

And you tried to dull my blade

Well keep trying

And you tried to pull me under

Said I was too much

You’re just not enough

I was born to dance, dance

Could never tie strings to my hands, hands

You could only love a puppet

I could never be a puppet

I was born to dance, dance

Could never tie strings to my hands, hands

You could only love a puppet

I could never be a puppet

Hello to the one that I am now

Guess it didn’t go how you planned out

Little did you know,

I’m my own Geppetto

And now you get to watch me go, go, go

Tried to dim my flame I shine brighter

And you tried to dull my blade

Well keep trying

And you tried to pull me under

Said I was too much

You’re just not enough

I was born to dance, dance

Could never tie strings to my hands, hands

You could only love a puppet I could never be a puppet

I was born to dance, dance

Could never tie strings to my hands, hands

You could only love a puppet I could never be a puppet

حرية ، حرية (Freedom, freedom!)

حرية ، حرية (Freedom, freedom!)