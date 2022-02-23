شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب المغنية الكندية المغربية فوزية Puppet يحصد مليونى مشاهدة على يوتيوب والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت المغنية الكندية المغربية فوزية – Faouzia أغنيتها الجديدة Puppet يوم 1 فبراير الجارى على قناتها الرسمية على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وحققت الأغنية مشاهدات تقترب من 2 مليون مشاهدة، بـ جانب حصولها على أكثر من 56 ألف إعجاب.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية:
حرية (Freedom, freedom!)
Goodbye to the one that I once knew
I could never change just to love you
Looked me in my face
Said I was insane
Playing all your little games, games, games
Oh, oh
Tried to dim my flame
I shine brighter
And you tried to dull my blade
Well keep trying
And you tried to pull me under
Said I was too much
You’re just not enough
I was born to dance, dance
Could never tie strings to my hands, hands
You could only love a puppet
I could never be a puppet
I was born to dance, dance
Could never tie strings to my hands, hands
You could only love a puppet
I could never be a puppet
Hello to the one that I am now
Guess it didn’t go how you planned out
Little did you know,
I’m my own Geppetto
And now you get to watch me go, go, go
Tried to dim my flame I shine brighter
And you tried to dull my blade
Well keep trying
And you tried to pull me under
Said I was too much
You’re just not enough
I was born to dance, dance
Could never tie strings to my hands, hands
You could only love a puppet I could never be a puppet
I was born to dance, dance
Could never tie strings to my hands, hands
You could only love a puppet I could never be a puppet
حرية ، حرية (Freedom, freedom!)
حرية ، حرية (Freedom, freedom!)