أغنية The Joker And The Queen تتخطى الـ 10 مليون مشاهدة فى 4 أيام.. فيديو

أغنية The Joker And The Queen تتخطى الـ 10 مليون مشاهدة فى 4 أيام
القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرح المغنى العالمى إيد شيران اغنيته الجديدة The Joker And The Queen، الذى تشاركه غنائها المغنية العالمية تايلور سويفت، وذلك منذ يوم 11 فبراير الجارى، على قناته الرسمية على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وحققت الأغنية مشاهدات تخطت الـ 10 مليون مشاهدة
وهذه كلمات الأغنية:
How was I to know
It’s a crazy thing
I showed you my hand
And you still let me win
And who was I to say
That this was meant to be?
The road that was broken
Brought us together
And I know
You could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts
That would give you a diamond ring
When I fold
You see the best in me
The joker and the queen
I’ve been played before
If you hadn’t guessed
So I kept my cards closed
To my foolproof vest
But you called my bluff
And saw through all my tells
And then you went all in
And we left together
And I know
You think that what makes a king
Is gold
A palace and diamond rings
When I fold
You see the best in me
The joker and the queen
And I know
You could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts
That would give you a diamond ring
When I folded
You saw the best in me
The joker and the queen
The joker and the queen