شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن أغنية The Joker And The Queen تتخطى الـ 10 مليون مشاهدة فى 4 أيام.. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرح المغنى العالمى إيد شيران اغنيته الجديدة The Joker And The Queen، الذى تشاركه غنائها المغنية العالمية تايلور سويفت، وذلك منذ يوم 11 فبراير الجارى، على قناته الرسمية على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وحققت الأغنية مشاهدات تخطت الـ 10 مليون مشاهدة

وهذه كلمات الأغنية:

How was I to know

It’s a crazy thing

I showed you my hand

And you still let me win

And who was I to say

That this was meant to be?

The road that was broken

Brought us together

And I know

You could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts

That would give you a diamond ring

When I fold

You see the best in me

The joker and the queen

I’ve been played before

If you hadn’t guessed

So I kept my cards closed

To my foolproof vest

But you called my bluff

And saw through all my tells

And then you went all in

And we left together

And I know

You think that what makes a king

Is gold

A palace and diamond rings

When I fold

You see the best in me

The joker and the queen

And I know

You could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts

That would give you a diamond ring

When I folded

You saw the best in me

The joker and the queen

The joker and the queen