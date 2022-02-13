شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن تيت ماكراى تطرح أغنيتها الجديدة she's all i wanna be.. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت المغنية الكندية الشابة تيت ماكراي أغنيتها الجديدة she's all i wanna be، من خلال قناتها الرسمية على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، والتي حققت مشاهدات وصلت إلى 2 مليون مشاهدة منذ يوم 4 فبراير الجارى، وحصلت على أكثر من 84 ألف إعجاب على الفيديو.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

she’s all i wanna be

you want the girl with the small waist

and the perfect smile

someone who’s out every weekday

in her dad’s new car

you tell me i shouldn’t stress out

say it’s not that hard

but i just got a feeling

this’ll leave an ugly scar

if you say she’s nothing to worry about

then why’d you close your eyes when you said it out loud?

stupid boy making me so sad

didn’t think you could change this fast

she’s got everything that i don’t have

how could i ever compete with that?

i know you’ll go and change your mind

one day wake up and be bored with mine

she’s got everything that i don’t have

and she’s all i wanna be

all i wanna be so bad

you want someone you can show off

whenever you go out

she’ll wear a tight mini black dress

with all her friends around

and then you’ll probably spend the night at her nice big house

and by then i’ll just be someone

you’ve forgotten about

if you say she’s nothing to worry about

then why’d you close your eyes when you said it out loud ?

stupid boy making me so sad

didn’t think you could change this fast

she’s got everything that i don’t have

how could i ever compete with that?

i know you’ll go and change your mind

one day wake up and be bored with mine

she’s got everything that i don’t have

and she’s all i wanna be

all i wanna be so bad