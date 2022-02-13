شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن تيت ماكراى تطرح أغنيتها الجديدة she's all i wanna be.. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت المغنية الكندية الشابة تيت ماكراي أغنيتها الجديدة she's all i wanna be، من خلال قناتها الرسمية على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، والتي حققت مشاهدات وصلت إلى 2 مليون مشاهدة منذ يوم 4 فبراير الجارى، وحصلت على أكثر من 84 ألف إعجاب على الفيديو.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية :
she’s all i wanna be
you want the girl with the small waist
and the perfect smile
someone who’s out every weekday
in her dad’s new car
you tell me i shouldn’t stress out
say it’s not that hard
but i just got a feeling
this’ll leave an ugly scar
if you say she’s nothing to worry about
then why’d you close your eyes when you said it out loud?
stupid boy making me so sad
didn’t think you could change this fast
she’s got everything that i don’t have
how could i ever compete with that?
i know you’ll go and change your mind
one day wake up and be bored with mine
she’s got everything that i don’t have
and she’s all i wanna be
all i wanna be so bad
you want someone you can show off
whenever you go out
she’ll wear a tight mini black dress
with all her friends around
and then you’ll probably spend the night at her nice big house
and by then i’ll just be someone
you’ve forgotten about
if you say she’s nothing to worry about
then why’d you close your eyes when you said it out loud ?
stupid boy making me so sad
didn’t think you could change this fast
she’s got everything that i don’t have
how could i ever compete with that?
i know you’ll go and change your mind
one day wake up and be bored with mine
she’s got everything that i don’t have
and she’s all i wanna be
all i wanna be so bad