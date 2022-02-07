فن ومشاهير

سيلينا جوميز تطرح أغنيتها الجديدة Let Somebody Go بالتعاون مع فرقة كولدبلاى.. فيديو

القاهرة - سامية سيد - We had that kind of love
I thought that it would never end
Oh, my lover, oh, my other, oh, my friend
We talked around in circles and
We talked around and then
I loved you to the moon and back again

You gave everything this golden glow
Now turn off all the stars 'cause this I know
That it hurts like so
To let somebody go

All the storms we weathered
Everything that we went through
Now, without you, what on earth am I to do?
When I called the mathematicians and I ask them to explain
They said love is only equal to the pain

And when everything was going wrong
You could turn my sorrow into song
Oh, it hurts like so
To let somebody go
To let somebody go
Oh-oh (oh-oh)
Oh-oh
(Let somebody, let somebody go) yeah

Oh, oh-oh (oh), when you love somebody (oh)
When you love somebody (oh)
Got to let somebody know
Oh, oh-oh (oh), when you love somebody (oh)
When you love somebody (oh)
Got to let somebody know
So, when you love somebody
When you love somebody

Then it hurts like so
To let somebody go
It hurts like so
To let somebody go

But you're still with me, now I know
(Let somebody, let somebody go)
Oh-oh (let somebody, let somebody go)
But you're still with me, now I know

محررين الخليج 365

فريق تحرير موقع رياضة 365 هو فريق متخصص في اخبار كرة القدم العربية والعالمية والدوريات الاروبية

