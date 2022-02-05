شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن أغنية Get Into It لـ دوجا كات تتخطى 9 ملايين مشاهدة فى 5 أيام والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت مغنية الراب الأمريكية دوجا كات أغنيتها الجديدة Get Into It على قناتها الرسيمة على يوتيوب يوم 31 يناير الماضى، وحققت الأغنية الجديدة مشاهدات وتخطت 9 ملايين مشاهدة، وحصلت على 772 ألف إعجاب.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية الجديدة:

Yeah, ay

Hey, ay, yeah

They say I just got a buck (ay)

Get into it, yuh

Pop out with a truck (ha)

Get into it, yuh (yeah)

If you go to church

I said, get into it, yuh

And if she ain't got a butt (yeah)

Nah, fuck it, get into it, yuh (yeah, ah, ah)

And I say I just got a buck

Get into it, yuh

Pop out with a truck

Get into it, yuh

If you go to church

Get into it, yuh

If she ain't got a butt

Fuck it, get into it, yuh (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, you just wanna party

You just want a lap dance

You just wanna pop up on these clowns like you're the Batman

You just wanna ball out in designer with your best friends

You don't wanna talk no more about it in the past tense

Get me out my zone, I'm just talking comfort, shawty

I ain't give you nothing you could come for, shawty

I got plenty things you make a run for, shawty

Call him Ed Sheeran, he in love with my body

They say I just got a buck (ay)

Get into it, yuh

Pop out with a truck (ha)

Get into it, yuh (yeah)

If you go to church

I said, get into it, yuh

And if she ain't got a butt (yeah)

Nah, fuck it, get into it, yuh (yeah, ah, ah)

And I say I just got a buck

Get into it, yuh

Pop out with a truck

Get into it, yuh

If you go to church

Get into it, yuh

If she ain't got a butt

Fuck it, get into it, yuh (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Y'all need to get into the drip like a piranha

Y'all need to get into my drip like y'all need water

On me, it's only head to toe, Balenciaga

On me, y'all bitches better "yuh" like Ariana

If they ever tryna neck, I'll put my foot up in your caca

Call your mama and your papa

Like I'm finna take your dadda

Turn that bitch into a soccer ball and rocka, rocka, rocka (brrr)

Get into it like a suit

And fuck a stack up like a broker

They say I just got a buck (yeah)

Get into it, yuh (ay)

Pop out with a truck (ha)

Get into it, yuh (pop out, pop out, pop, ay)

If you go to church

I said, get into it, yuh

And if she ain't got a butt

Nah, fuck it, get into it, yuh (ah)

And I say I just got a buck (ay)

Get into it, yuh

Pop out with a truck (what?)

Get into it, yuh (yeah)

If you go to church (if you got church)

Get into it, yuh

If she ain't got a butt

Fuck it, get into it, yuh (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Thank you, Nicki, I love you

Got that big rocket launcher