شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن أغنية Get Into It لـ دوجا كات تتخطى 9 ملايين مشاهدة فى 5 أيام والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت مغنية الراب الأمريكية دوجا كات أغنيتها الجديدة Get Into It على قناتها الرسيمة على يوتيوب يوم 31 يناير الماضى، وحققت الأغنية الجديدة مشاهدات وتخطت 9 ملايين مشاهدة، وحصلت على 772 ألف إعجاب.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية الجديدة:
Yeah, ay
Hey, ay, yeah
They say I just got a buck (ay)
Get into it, yuh
Pop out with a truck (ha)
Get into it, yuh (yeah)
If you go to church
I said, get into it, yuh
And if she ain't got a butt (yeah)
Nah, fuck it, get into it, yuh (yeah, ah, ah)
And I say I just got a buck
Get into it, yuh
Pop out with a truck
Get into it, yuh
If you go to church
Get into it, yuh
If she ain't got a butt
Fuck it, get into it, yuh (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, you just wanna party
You just want a lap dance
You just wanna pop up on these clowns like you're the Batman
You just wanna ball out in designer with your best friends
You don't wanna talk no more about it in the past tense
Get me out my zone, I'm just talking comfort, shawty
I ain't give you nothing you could come for, shawty
I got plenty things you make a run for, shawty
Call him Ed Sheeran, he in love with my body
They say I just got a buck (ay)
Get into it, yuh
Pop out with a truck (ha)
Get into it, yuh (yeah)
If you go to church
I said, get into it, yuh
And if she ain't got a butt (yeah)
Nah, fuck it, get into it, yuh (yeah, ah, ah)
And I say I just got a buck
Get into it, yuh
Pop out with a truck
Get into it, yuh
If you go to church
Get into it, yuh
If she ain't got a butt
Fuck it, get into it, yuh (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Y'all need to get into the drip like a piranha
Y'all need to get into my drip like y'all need water
On me, it's only head to toe, Balenciaga
On me, y'all bitches better "yuh" like Ariana
If they ever tryna neck, I'll put my foot up in your caca
Call your mama and your papa
Like I'm finna take your dadda
Turn that bitch into a soccer ball and rocka, rocka, rocka (brrr)
Get into it like a suit
And fuck a stack up like a broker
They say I just got a buck (yeah)
Get into it, yuh (ay)
Pop out with a truck (ha)
Get into it, yuh (pop out, pop out, pop, ay)
If you go to church
I said, get into it, yuh
And if she ain't got a butt
Nah, fuck it, get into it, yuh (ah)
And I say I just got a buck (ay)
Get into it, yuh
Pop out with a truck (what?)
Get into it, yuh (yeah)
If you go to church (if you got church)
Get into it, yuh
If she ain't got a butt
Fuck it, get into it, yuh (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Thank you, Nicki, I love you
Got that big rocket launcher