اعرف كلمات أغنية ستروماى الجديدة L'enfer بالفرنساوى والإنجليزى والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرح المغنى البلجيكى ستروماى – Stromae أغنيته الجديدة L’enfer أو الجحيم، على قناته الرسمية بـ موقع يوتيوب، والتي حصدت مشاهدات تخطت الـ 10 ملايين منذ طرخها 12 يناير الجارى، بجانب حصولها على أكثر من نصف مليون إعجاب.

كلمات الأغنية بالفرنسية:

J’suis pas tout seul à être tout seul

Ça fait déjà ça de moins dans la tête

Et si j’comptais combien on est ?

Beaucoup

Tout ce à quoi j’ai déjà pensé

Dire que plein d’autres y ont déjà pensé

Mais malgré tout je me sens tout seul

Du coup

Refrain

J’ai parfois eu des pensées suicidaires et j’en

suis peu fier

On croit parfois que c’est la seule manière de

les faire taire

Ces pensées qui me font vivre un enfer

Ces pensées qui me font vivre un enfer

Est-ce qu’y a que moi qui ai la télé ?

Et la chaîne culpabilité ?

Mais faut bien se changer les idées

Pas trop quand même

Sinon ça repart vite dans la tête

Et c’est trop tard pour qu’ça s’arrête

C’est là que j’aimerais tout oublier

Du coup

Refrain

Tu sais j’ai mûrement réfléchi

Et je sais vraiment pas quoi faire de toi

Justement, réfléchir

C’est bien le problème avec toi (bis 2x)

كلمات الأغنية بالإنجليزية:

I’m not alone in feeling all alone,

That’s already one less thing in my head.

And if I counted all of us,

We’d be many.

Everything I’ve been thinking about,

It’s crazy how many people have thought just the same.

But even that doesn’t help me feeling less alone,

Actually.

Sometimes I’ve had suicidal thoughts and I’m not proud of it.

Sometimes you feel it’d be the only way to silence them,

All these thoughts putting me through hell,

All these thoughts putting me through hell.

Am I the only one with a television?

And a subscription to the Guilt Trip Channel?

Sometimes you should take your mind off it,

Not too much, though,

Otherwise it will send your head spinning again,

And it’ll be too late to stop it.

That’s precisely when I’d like to make it all disappear,

Actually.

Sometimes I’ve had suicidal thoughts and I’m not proud of it.

Sometimes you feel it’d be the only way to silence them,

All these thoughts putting me through hell,

All these thoughts putting me through hell.

You know, I’ve been thinking a lot,

I really don’t know what to do with you.

Thinking a lot,

That’s actually the problem with you. (encore x2)